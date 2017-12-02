Ex-MQM leader to form new political party

-File Photo

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Leader Saleem Shahzad on Saturday announced that he would soon create a new political party to contest in the next General Election, Aaj News reported.

Deviated MQM leader Shahzad in an informal talk with the media right outside Karachi’s City Court announced that his party’s strategy will be unveil in a public gathering in Orangi Town on December 16.

Shahzad who has been elected twice as a MNA from the constituency of Orangi said that he will again contest election from Orangi, adding that, other contestants from his party will also participate in the elections from other constituencies.