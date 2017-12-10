Enemies of Pakistan hatching conspiracies to halt development process

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that conspiracies are being hatched by enemies of Pakistan to halt the process of progress and development in the country.

Talking to newsmen after inaugurating the project of up-gradation of new vegetable market in Narowal on Sunday he said the entire nation will demonstrate extreme unity to foil nefarious designs of the forces engaged in destabilizing the country.

He said that dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies before the senate election is tantamount to a conspiracy to induct an interim government for a long time.

He said that nation will never forgive those political parties which will become part of this conspiracy.

The Interior Minister said that the PML-N government will ensure the continuity of democracy and timely holding of general elections in the country.—Radio Pakistan