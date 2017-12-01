Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated today across Pakistan

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervor today.

The day started with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals to pay homage to the last Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions will be taken out in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Astore, Skardu, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Jahanian and other areas.

Government and private buildings have been illuminated. All city streets, Mosques, shrines, shopping centers and houses have been beautifully illuminated with colorful lights.

Special Conferences, events and Mahafil-e-Naat have been arranged to pay homage to the last messenger of Allah whose whole life and teachings are beacon of light for the entire humanity.

Seerat Conferences is also scheduled at the provincial headquarters and other main cities and towns. Prominent Ulema are highlighting various aspects of Seerat-un Nabi (SAW) calling upon people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for their salvation.

Strict security measures have been taken in all the major cities to avoid any untoward incident.

Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and other media houses will air special programmes underlining different features of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).—APP