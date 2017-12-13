ECP seeks more details about PTI’s intra-party elections

—Photo by Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday announced to continue proceedings on a case filed to challenge intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The five-member Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza reached the conclusion to continue with the case and sought details of Election Panel, Nomination Papers and Results of the elections.

The observation came in a petition filed PTI intra-party elections by a party member Yousaf Ali who had challenged the elections as faulty.

The Commission has desired to know about more facts regarding intra-party elections like details of panel, nomination papers and results.

Yousal Ali’s counsel has claimed that ECP has given the last chance to PTI for clearing its position on the elections as none of the PTI representatives was reportedly present at the time of announcement of decision.

Meanwhile, the founder member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Akbar S Babar has also claimed that PTI’s intra-party elections were fake and bogus.—APP