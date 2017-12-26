ECP issues show cause notice to political parties

—File Photo

Islamabad: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued show cause notice to the political parties which have not yet fulfilled the requirement under Election Commission Act.

According to a notification issued by the Commission, political parties have been asked to submit their replies within fifteen days of the notice.

Under the Election Act 2017, political parties have to submit a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures and Identity Cards and enlistment fee of two hundred thousand rupees.