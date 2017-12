—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has adjourned hearing of case against Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan regarding code of conduct violation till 18th of this month.

The hearing has been adjourned awaiting the Islamabad High Court’s decision in the similar case.

A four-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the case.—Radio Pakistan