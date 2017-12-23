Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

.— File photo

LAHORE: The 17th death anniversary of Melody Queen Madam Noor Jehan was observed on Saturday in Lahore and Karachi at the residences of her children.

The admirers of Madam Noor Jehan participated in Quran Khawani in large numbers.

Noor Jehan was born in Kasur before Partition. Later, she shifted to Mumbai where she started performing as a singer and lead role in films.

After the Partition, she shifted to Pakistan and sang thousands of songs and ghazals for Pakistani films.

The Pakistan government awarded her Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Prideof Performance for her services.

She died on Dec 23, 2000 after a prolonged illness.— APP