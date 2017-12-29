Dead man in a desert?

Web Desk: This question is so difficult that any brainiac will have to strive for the answer, this can make even a genius doubt themselves.

A man was found dead in a desert, a match in his hand. No traces. Why and how did he die?

This question analyses how good you are at recreating events and matching facts.

Google ask this question from its applicant.

Answer

The man died after he fell out a plane that began to lose altitude and a crash was inevitable. There were fewer parachutes than passengers, so they drew matches. The man got the short match and had to jump without a parachute.

Source: Brightside