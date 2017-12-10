‘Dangal’ girl Zaira molested by a co-passenger on flight

.— File photo

‘Dangal’ girl Zaira Wasim alleged she was molested by a co-passenger on board a Vistara Delhi-Mumbai flight.

Zaira Saturday night shared her ordeal on Instagram and said “So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it…

The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she said in the video post.

Zaira said she received no help from the cabin crew when she alerted them.

“This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?” Wasim said as she broke down in the video.