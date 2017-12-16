Cure your winter sickness with these spices

Web Desk: Spices have many health benefits. These home spices could fight with cough and cold and also protect you from infections.

Try these spices at home to ward off cough and cold.

Star Anise (Badiyan ka Phool)

It is effective in easing sore throats and colds. It’s antifungal and antibacterial abilities keep you away from flu and viral infection. Boil water with 2 anise seed pods for 15 minutes then add few drops of honey. Drink it thrice daily.

Saffron (Zafran)

Saffron can give you instant relief from cold. Mix few strands of saffron in milk and apply it on your forehead.

Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric can boost your immunity system and keep you away from various infections. Take a glass of milk and add a pinch of turmeric power. This will help to tackle a number of diseases.

Nutmeg (jaifal)

It has strong antibacterial properties that help to boost the immune system. Take a cup of hot milk, add nutmeg powder and few drops of honey and crushed cardamom to keep viral winter diseases away.

Black pepper

It helps to accelerate body’s metabolism. Add Black pepper to any cuisine to fight against winter sickness.

Cloves (loongh)

It is rich in anti-oxidants that accelerate the body’s metabolism. Add cloves to your salad, meat and dessert.

Cardamom (elaichi)

It contains Vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants. Drink a cup of elaichi tea to ward off any symptoms of a cold.

Cinnamom (Darchini)

It has many healing properties which can protect you from various bacteria. A pinch of ground cinnamom and a tsp of honey in warm water in the morning can be a perfect winter elixir.

Source: Indianexpress