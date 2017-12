—File Photo

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down three terrorists in Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to CTD spokesman, the anti-terror squad carried out a raid at Sandal Bar area of Faisalabad and shot dead three terrorists in the operation.

CTD official stated that the slain terrorists were affiliated with a banned outfit.

Weapons, explosive materials, detonators and a motorcycle were recovered from the neutralized terrorists.—PPI