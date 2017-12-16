Creamy white sauce pasta

-Taste
Ingredients
- Pasta (boiled) – 400gm
- Capsicum (chopped) – 1 large
- Red pepper (chopped) – 2
- Corn flour (powdered) – 2tbsp
- Cheese (grated) – 1 medium cube
- Oregano – 1tbsp
- Thyme – 1tbsp
- Paprika – 1tbsp
- Sweet corn (boiled)
- Butter – 1tbsp
- Garlic (grated) – 4cloves
- Milk – 2cups
- Black pepper (powder) – 2 pinches
- Water – 4cups
- Salt to taste
Method to make:
- Boil vegetables (sweet corn, capsicum, red pepper) on medium flame. Add salt while boiling.
- Boil pasta separately.
- To make a white sauce, heat butter then add grated garlic and sauté it for a minute. Then add corn flour and sauté until mixed well. Add milk and stir it continuously. When the mixture gets right consistency, add herbs oregano, thyme, paprika and black pepper powder. Then add salt and thick cheese into the mixture and let it stir for a minute.
- Now mix boiled vegetable, boiled pasta and white sauce together.
- Serve it with more grated cheese.
Source: Deccanchronicle