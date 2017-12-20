CPEC to promote connectivity, shared prosperity in region: China

—Photo by AP

BEIJING: China says the building of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only of positive and great significance to the common development of Beijing and Islamabad, but also conducive to promoting the connectivity and shared prosperity of the whole region.

According to reports, this was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Hua Chunying during press briefing in Beijing. She said the CPEC is a new cooperation framework jointly built by China and Pakistan with the long-term development of their cooperation across the board.

She said the advancement of CPEC can receive more widespread recognition and support from the regional countries and the international community.

Hua Chunying expressed the confident that China can work with the Pakistani side to do a good job in advancing and upholding the CPEC.—PPI