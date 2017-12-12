Court summons two more witnesses in references against Sharif family

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) of Islamabad Monday summoned two more prosecution witnesses on December 19 to testify in references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir resumed hearing of three references pertaining to Avenfield property, Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills. Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar appeared before the court along with his legal team while former prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were not in attendance due to their visit to inquire after the health of Kulsoom Nawaz in London.

The cross-examination of two NAB witnesses who recorded their statements in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references, was completed.

Defence counsel Khwaja Harris asked prosecution witness Malik Tayyab Ahmed, who recorded his statement and submitted documents last week, whether he knew the people who had brought the cheques issued by the former prime minister to him.

The witness had read out from the available documents while recording the statement. Except a few, all the documents were prepared in the absence of Tayyab, he contended.

Malik Tayyab apprised the court that he personally did not know the people, who had brought cheques to him, and he had recorded the statement in accordance with the available documents.

With regards to the Flagship reference, Nawaz’s counsel demanded a verified copy of the statement recorded by a witness Afaq Ahmed before the Panama Papers case joint investigation team.

The NAB prosecutor said the statement was submitted to the Supreme Court and asked for some time to submit its verified copy to the accountability court.

Moreover, the statement of witness Adeel Akhtar was also recorded by the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of all three references till December 19 and summoned prosecution witnesses Yasir Shabbir and Shakeel Anjum in the Al Azizia reference in the next hearing.—APP