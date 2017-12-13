Court bars govt from releasing former TTP spokesman

.— File photo

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday barred the government from releasing former spokesman of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Ehsanullah Ehsan.

A two-member PHC bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Anwar issued the directive while hearing a writ petition of Fazal Khan Advocate, father of a student Shahibzada Omar Khan who was martyred in Army Public School Peshawar attack on December 16, 2014.

The government, in its report, informed the court that it was still investigating the former TTP spokesman.

The court directed the government to continue probing Ehsanullah Ehsan and barred it from releasing him on any ground and keep the court updated about the investigation proceedings.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, who remained associated with the TTP and later with its splinter group Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), had surrendered himself voluntarily to the security forces.— APP