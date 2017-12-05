Corps Commanders vow to ensure internal peace

—File Photo

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army will continue efforts for enduring internal peace and contributing towards peace in Afghanistan and the region.

This was concluded in 206th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

The forum discussed regional and internal security situation with specific reference to Afghanistan.

Progress of Operation Radd ul Fasaad, enhanced security measures along Pak-Afghan border and recently initiated ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ program aimed at stability of Balochistan through socio-economic development and security was also deliberated upon.

General Bajwa took the forum on board about his military diplomacy through his recent visits aboard and interaction with foreign dignitaries visiting Pakistan.—Radio Pakistan