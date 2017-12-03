Continuity of democracy inevitable for sustainable development

-File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Interior Ahsan Iqbal says continuity of democratic process is inevitable for sustainable development of the country.

Talking to newsmen in Narowal on Sunday, he said we should focus on development and shun the politics of turmoil.

He called upon political parties to join hands with the Government so that bill regarding delimitation of constituencies can be passed from the Senate at the earliest.

The Interior Minister said enemies of Pakistan are trying to destabilize the country by creating ethnic and sectarian differences among our ranks.

Ahsan Iqbal said unity is important for internal stability of the country.

He said elements trying to impede development projects will not succeed.—Radio Pakistan