Conspiracy to ignite sectarian violence in Pakistan foiled: Ahsan

SIALKOT: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said Pakistan has successfully foiled an international conspiracy to ignite sectarian violence in the country.

He said that international lobbies including India never wanted to see Pakistan as a politically and economically stable country, for which they keep hatching conspiracies to ignite religious and sectarian violence.

He said this while addressing participants in a Seerat Conference, held in Narowal Saturday.

Iqbal said Pakistan has successfully launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, adding that India spent sleepless nights after its launch.

He said India was still hatching conspiracies to sabotage the project, as it was hard for it to digest the great project in Pakistan.

The minister stressed the need for unity in the Muslim Ummah to foil the international anti-Islam conspiracies, saying that it was high time for the Muslim world to forge unity among its ranks and shun their differences for the glory of Islam.