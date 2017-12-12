Coco tops box office for the third time

Web Desk: The animated family film Coco has topped the box office for a third time in theatres. The movie managed to earn $18.3 million last weekend. It brings its domestic total to $135.5 and it’s worldwide total reached to $389.5 million.

Warner Bros. and DC’s Justice League stand at second with $9.5 million and domestically earned $212 million. Wonder stands at third with $8.4 million. The Disaster Artist managed to earn $6.4 million, with a worldwide total $9.7 million.

Marvel Studios’ movie Thor: Ragnarok occupied fifth position in theatre with $6.2 million.

