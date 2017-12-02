Can you solve this simple math puzzle?

-Twitter

Web Desk: Mathematical puzzles are very interesting to solve, especially if you are master mathematician.

This riddle was so simple to solve. The right answer is 16.

Firstly it says that, 3 apples=30, so divide 30 with 3, the result will be, 1 apple= 10.

Then 10+2 bananas= 18, by subtracting 10 from 18, we get 2 bananas= 8, so 1 banana= 4

Now 4-1 coconut = 2, after solving we get 1 coconut = 2

Finally, 1 coconut + 1 apple + 1 banana = 2+10+4 = 16

Source: https://www.rd.com/culture/simple-math-puzzle-children-stumped-internet/?trkid=soc-rd