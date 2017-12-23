Benefits of Banana ‘string’ you may not know

-Readers Daily

Web Desk: Some parts of fruits and vegetables are very weird like seeds and skin but in actual they may contain many healthy nutrients. Banana’s strings are also an odd part of bananas.

Bananas’ strings which scientifically named as ‘phloem bundles’ are very nutritious. They contain potassium, fiber, vitamin A and Vitamin B6.

These strings act as ‘veins’ or ‘arteries’ that transport necessary nutrients throughout the delectable fruits for proper growth. This can also be used to analyze if your banana is ready to eat. In a way that if the nutrients have not been evenly distributed throughout the fruit yet, then the phloem bundles stay on more tightly.

