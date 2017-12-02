Beijing bans fireworks on ‘Chinese’ new year

Web Desk: China has banned firework in his capital city Beijing due to the heavy air pollution and casualties which appeared in recent years.

The regulation on firework safety and management was passed Friday by the standing committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress. According to the regulation, firework will be banned within the Fifth Ring Road of Beijing.

The residents of the area will not be allowed to set off fire works on Lunar New Year, which is an important festival in China.

In the other restricted areas outside the Fifth Ring Road, fireworks are allowed only on the eve and first day of the Lunar New Year and also from 7 a.m. to midnight from second day to the fifteenth day of the Lunar New year.

Source: https://www.ecns.cn/2017/12-01/282878.shtml