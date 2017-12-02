Avengers Infinity trailer breaks all record

Web Desk: The most awaited movie Avengers: Infinity War’s trailer has broken all the records. Its trailer won title of the most viewed trailer of all time in 24 hours.

As soon as the trailer release on November 29, it broke the internet within minutes. Marvel’s fans get excited. Marvel used twitter to inform his fans about the broken trailer. He stated, “Thank you to the best fan in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ @Avengers: #InfinityWar” the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours!”

In the movie all the MCU’s superheroes are brought together to fight the mighty Thanos. Superheroes’ movie scheduled to be release next year on May 4.

The one who haven’t watch the trailer, can watch it now.

Source: http://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/avengers-infinity-war-india-release-date-trailer-most-viewed-24-hours-marvel-video-4963170/