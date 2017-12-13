ATC extends Imran’s interim bail till Jan 2

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chief Imran Khan till January 2, in four cases related to attacks on PTV and Parliament buildings during sit-in of 2014.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand announced the judgement in a plea filed by PTI chairman seeking extension in his interim bail.

Counsel for Khan, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate appeared before the court and requested the court to extend pre-arrest bail of his client in four cases registered by Secretariat Police Station in 2014 against Imran Khan and PAT Chief Tahir ul Qadri.

Earlier, the court had extended interim bail of PTI head till December 19, and today changing the hearing date of four cases, it had summoned Imran Khan on January 2.

It may be mentioned here that the police have registered four cases against Imran Khan and Tahir Ul Qadri related to attacks on PTV and Parliament buildings, torture on SSP Asmatullah Junejo and illegal use of loud speaker during 2014 sit-in.