At least two dead as groups clash in Shikarpur

Sheikhupura: At least Two people were killed and one other was injured when two groups exchanged firing in Kacheri district of Shaikhupura on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Asghar Ali. They were suspects in a murder case and had arrived to appear before the court for hearing, but were shot to dead before appearing.

The incident occurred outside a court in near a private bank.

The injured one was shifted to DHQ by rescue team. While police has carried out initial investigation to know the whereabouts.