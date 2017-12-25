Asif in China to attend trilateral dialogue

—File Photo

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is in China to attend the trilateral consultations with Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and China.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif will attend first meeting of the Trilateral China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Dialogue in Beijing.

The dialogue is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative for trilateral consultations among Pakistan, China and Afghanistan for strengthening of relations and developing cooperation between the three countries.

Khawaja Asif will also have a bilateral meeting with his host Foreign Minister Wang Yi.