Army leadership briefs Senate on security situation

ISLAMABAD: Army leadership briefed Senators at a meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad on the national security paradigm on Tuesday.

The brain-storming session, which lasted for four hours, was presided over by Chairman of the upper house Mian Raza Rabbani.

Later, DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor told journalists that the Director-General Military Operations briefed the Committee of the Whole for one hour. This was followed by question-answer session and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also responded to queries by the law-makers.

He said there was a consensus that Pakistan was a strong country and we will have to move forward together.

He said the briefing covered geo-strategic security situation, war on terror and future strategy.

The Director-General ISPR said interaction between parliamentarians and the army leadership was held in a cordial atmosphere and described it as a good beginning.

He said the proposal for such an interaction was given by members of the Standing Committee on Defence of the two houses during their visit to GHQ in September this year. Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani had also extended an invitation to the Army Chief to brief the house.—Radio Pakistan