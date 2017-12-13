Apple buys leading song recognition App Shazam

Web Desk: Apple Company announced on Monday that it would purchase leading song recognition app Shazam. The two companies did not disclose financial terms.

“Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users,” Apple said in a statement”

Shazam quoted, “We can’t imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users.”

Apple’s now focus on where to take the technology next. Initially, Apple would keep the existing Shazam service. But Apple’s long term is to ditch the app altogether, put Shazam’s services directly into Siri which can extend the platform across all of its different operating systems.

Shazam is UK-based song recognition App, it was founded in 1999 and started its text-based service in 2002.

Source: Bgr