APC held to achieve political gains: Rana Sanaullah

-File photo

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that purpose of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)-led All Parties Conference (APC) was to achieve political gains.

Reacting on the APC held today in Lahore, Sanaullah said people would foil all conspiracies against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the power of vote.

He said the APC was held with a political agenda which could not be fulfilled, adding that the PAT wanted to use the Model Town incident for its political goals.

To a question, the provincial minister said that the PAT had always given deadlines to stage protest demonstrations, adding that they were afraid of the PML-N.

He said that opposition parties wanted to start a propaganda against the PML-N as they were fully aware that they could not compete with the PML-N in the next elections.— APP