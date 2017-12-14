Amazing beauty benefits found in Spice

Web Desk: Spice are cheap and easily available and they contain incredible Beauty benefits that can give you flawless skin and beautiful hair.

Turmeric

Turmeric (Haldi) can give you a flawless skin and can lighten your skin complexion. It carries antibacterial and antiseptic properties. It also reduces acne problem, inflammation and fights breakout. It can also give you fresh and youthful look.

Direction: Mix turmeric with sandal powder and chickpea flour. Make a paste with the help of rose water or orange juice. Apply it on your face.

You can add a pinch of turmeric with your hair oil and massage it on your hair, this helps to get rid of dandruff.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is rich in calcium, iron, manganese, fiber and also a source of oil. It can prevent acne and wrinkles, stimulate hair growth and tighten pores. It also acts as a skin scrubber and lip plumper.

Direction: Mix cinnamon powder with few drops of lemon and apply it on your pimples and blackheads, leave it until dry, then wash your face. Use some cinnamon with petroleum jelly for plumper lips.

Black Pepper

It acts as a great scrub for your skin. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can give you acne free skin. It can also be used to treat dandruff.

Direction: Mix small amount of black pepper with 1 tsp of curd or honey. Apply it on your blackhead and leave it for 5 to 10 minutes then wash it. To treat Dandruff, take two spoon of ground pepper and add it to a cup of thick curd. Apply it on your scalp (not hair), leave it for an hour.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek (methi dana), are rich in proteins, Vitamin C, fiber, iron, potassium, lysine and alkaloids. This can strengthen hair, improve hair growth and add bounce. It is also an effective ingredient for the skin.

Direction: Mix powdered fenugreek with coconut milk and apply it on your scalp. Leave it for half hour then wash your hair. For a glowing skin, make a face pack by mixing powdered fenugreek with few drops rose water and pinch of turmeric.

Saffron

Saffron has magical ability to lighten skin complexion. It can also give you younger-looking and fairer skin.

Direction: Make a face pack by mixing milk, turmeric, rose water and saffron together. It will also give you pimple or acne free skin.

