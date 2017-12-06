Alleged murder’s remand extended in Do Darya shootout case

—File Photo

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday extended the remand of a prime suspect in Do Darya shootout case Khawar Hussain Burney in police custody for three more days.

Earlier on Sunday, Zafir Fahim who was reportedly on his way to have a breakfast with his friends on a Mercedes had a minor brawl with the suspects who were heading in a double cabin car. As a result, the suspect opened firing, killing Zafir and injuring his friend near Do Darya.

The police produced the suspect Burney before the judicial magistrate and sought extension in physical remand for interrogation. The investigating officer said as many as 11 suspects were still at large. The magistrate was requested the court extend Burney’s remand as he was further required for interrogation and to trace out the whereabouts his partners in crime.

The state prosecutor said that Anti-Terrorism clauses should be incorporated in the FIR as the murder spread the terror. While extending the remand for three days, the court sought progress report from the investigators in the next hearing.—PPI