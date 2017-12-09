Alita: Battle Angel’s trailer is out for public

Web Desk: Upcoming Hollywood fiction movie Alita: Battle Angel’s first trailer has been released. The film based on the manga series of the same name by Japanese artist Yukito Kishiro.

The movie cast includes Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earl Haley and Keean Johnson.

The trailer revealed that the movie revolves around Alita’s journey toward self journey. The story is likely to explore themes like artificial consciousness.

The trailer of the movie you can watch below.

Alita is being produced by James Cameron and John Landua and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The movie is scheduled to be released on July, 2018.

Source: Indianexpress