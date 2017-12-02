Adnan Sami to make his debut film ‘Afghan’

Web Desk: The popular singer Adnan Sami is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor. The movie title is Afghan-In Search Of A Home.

The film is based on an Afghan refugee who is deliberately being deprived of his land and ends up in a shelter home in India.

While speaking to media, Adnan said, “‘Afghan’ is a very special film for me. The film is the story of an Afghan refugee and musically it is such an interesting film. The score of the film has given me the opportunity to experiment with various styles — whether it is Afghan folk or different Indian music genres.”

“For me, it is like I am a little kid in a candy shop who is bubbling with excitement to grab everything. My character in the film goes on a journey to rise again like a phoenix. As an actor also it was an interesting space for me to explore. We shot the film in various beautiful places like Kabul, Bamyan, Herat, Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi… So, the canvas of the journey is huge,” He added.

The director of the movie is Duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Adnan will play the role of the musician. The movie is expected to be released next year.

