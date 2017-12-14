Adapt these 6 methods for ‘speed learning’

Web Desk: In this information based society, everyone wishes to get more information in less time.

Reading is a significant way of getting information. Here are the 6 methods that will help you to read much more quickly. These methods will also save your time and efforts.

Don’t read to yourself

Speaking words to yourself would decrease the speed of reading. Therefore, chewing gum while you read may help you to speed-up learning.

Don’t read every word

Normally, a person able to scan a piece of text of 4cm(3 to 5 words). So stop reading every word, just move your eyes and scan from one piece of 3 to 5 words to another.

Make fewer eye movements

You can learn fast if you decrease the number of eye movements per line. Therefore, instead of stopping on particular words, move on to particular place on the page.

Don’t go back

Don’t move your eyes back to earlier words or lines consciously or unconsciously because it wastes our time. Train yourself not to go back.

Read what’s necessary

If you are preparing for a test, read titles and headings of sections, read the beginning and ending of every sections and also mark important words in the text. Selective reading enhances your reading speed.

Test yourself

Measure how many words or pages you can read per minutes. Try to set goals and try to beat your own record.

Source: Brightside