Abbasi becomes country’s first PM to board a submarine

—File Photo

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday lauded commitment and professionalism of the officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy for making the country’s defense invincible.

He also commended Pakistan Navy’s efforts for the social welfare of the Baloch people.

The prime minister was briefed on the history and achievements of submarine force during his visit to Jinnah Naval Base, a press release said.

He also boarded and sailed through PN Saad (submarine) and became the country’s first prime minister to board a submarine in the open sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister also performed different procedures including submarine diving and was presented with traditional insignia of ‘Dolphin’.

He got the distinction of being the first prime minister of the country to get the ‘Dolphin’ symbol from the Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister also visited Jinnah Naval base Ormara and reviewed defense installations. He expressed his satisfaction over the professional preparedness of the naval base.—APP