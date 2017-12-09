9 mysteries of nature that will surprise you

Web Desk: The earth is full of many mysterious phenomenon. Here are the 9 rarest and most incredible natural phenomena that prove to be very surprising.

St. Elmo’s Fire

Tower spires are sometimes lit by ghostly fires, usually during a storm. European believed these are the gift from St. Elmo, the patron saint of sailor.

An Antarctic Volcano and its snow pipes

The largest and most active volcano in Antarctic is Mount Erebus. It is covered with snow pipes made from frozen steam that comes out of fissures.

Snow ‘Spaghetti’ in one of Finland’s Lakes

Snow threads that looked like noodles were found on the Finland’s lakes. The threads may have been shaped by movement of wind and water before fallen snow melted.

A dancing Forest

In Russia, there is a forest where trees are strangely bent. Some believed that it is due to parasites while others blame strong sea winds.

Red Tide

It is caused by enormous amounts of tiny red algae near water surface. It is dangerous to sea dwellers because oxygen level is decrease while Hydrogen sulfide and ammonia increase.

Brocken Shadow

The shadow of the person away from the sun looks giant surrounded by a rainbow halo.

This is the most frequent on Brocken, a mountain in Germany.

Naga Fire balls

In Thailand, crimson fireballs rise 30-50 feet above the water and disappear. It usually happens in October.

Brinicle- icy finger

This looks like an icicle growth that transformed into an icy spring at the bottom. It freezes any water animal it touches to death.

Ice Circles on rivers

The perfect ice circles are formed by eddy flows in the rivers. A piece of ice begins to turn its corners and become a perfect circle. This happens in Scandinavia, North America, Germany, England and Russia.

Source: Brightside