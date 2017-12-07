7 home remedies to moisturize your hair

Web Desk: Winter is extremely annoying for your hair due to dryness. Here are 10 ways to keep your hair moisture and luscious.

Tea

Tea gives your hair a very nice shine. Mix instant tea with lukewarm water, apply it after washing your hair with shampoo. It also helps in protecting hair color.

Egg and Shampoo

Egg proves to be an effective way for hair treatment. Mix an egg with your regular hair shampoo and apply it on damaged and dry hair. Wash it off and condition it.

Olive or Almond oil

Apply lukewarm almond or olive oil and massage it all over your scalp. Cover it with shower cap and then a hot towel for an hour. Then wash it with a shampoo.

Sandalwood oil

Mix some sandal oil with olive oil. Rub it gently through the end of your hair or all over if it is too rough.

Egg White

Mix two egg whites with 4tbsp of water, blend it well until it turns into white foam. Apply it on your hair for an hour. Then wash it with shampoo.

Apple cider, Olive oil and egg

Mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar with 2 tbsp of olive oil and 3 egg whites. Mix it well and apply it on your hair and massage it well. Cover it with a shower cap for 30 minutes then shampoo it.

Coconut Oil

Massage lukewarm oil nicely to your hair, leave it on overnight then wash it next day

Source: pinkvilla