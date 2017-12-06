6 years old generates $11 million a year on YouTube

Web Desk: 6-year-old Ryan who hosts Ryan ToysReview, generated around $11 million revenue in 2017 and now he has become multi-millionaire.

According to the Frobes’ annual list of the highest-earning YouTube Celebrities, he managed to earn around $11 million in 2017. His channel tied for the eighth spot this year.

Ryan’s channel is very popular channel on YouTube. The channel tends to review new toys or kids’ food products.

His channel was started in March 2015 but went viral after July 2015. His first viral video featured Ryan opening and reviewing a “Giant Egg Surprise”, this currently has 800 million views approximately.

The Verge stated, the channel’s viewership, which boosts a current audience of 10 million subscribers, translates to about $1 million in advertisement revenue alone.

Source: Business insider