5 highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2017

-Indianexpress


Web Desk: In 2017, many Bollywood movies failed to make a mark at the box office with their negligible commercial success and a heavy star cast.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2017.

Golmaal Again

-YouTube

Horror-comedy film Golmaal Again managed to earn Rs 205.65 crores. The audience are in love with this masala Bollywood comedy.

Judwaa 2

-India Today

Judwaa 2 was the 2nd highest-grossing movie which collected Rs 138.61 crore.

Raees

-Hindustantimes

SRK’s movie Raees managed to receive Rs 137.51 crore. The movie was much applauded by the audience due to SRK and Nawazuddin’s stunning performance.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

-The Indian Express

Ashkay’s drama-comedy movie collected Rs 134.22 crore. It is easily the most impressive content-driven film of the year.

Tubelight

-YouTube

Salman’s Tublight was the Bollywood’s fifth biggest hit of the year which collected Rs 119.26 crore at the box office.

Source: Indianexpress