Web Desk: In 2017, many Bollywood movies failed to make a mark at the box office with their negligible commercial success and a heavy star cast.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2017.

Golmaal Again

Horror-comedy film Golmaal Again managed to earn Rs 205.65 crores. The audience are in love with this masala Bollywood comedy.

Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2 was the 2nd highest-grossing movie which collected Rs 138.61 crore.

Raees

SRK’s movie Raees managed to receive Rs 137.51 crore. The movie was much applauded by the audience due to SRK and Nawazuddin’s stunning performance.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Ashkay’s drama-comedy movie collected Rs 134.22 crore. It is easily the most impressive content-driven film of the year.

Tubelight

Salman’s Tublight was the Bollywood’s fifth biggest hit of the year which collected Rs 119.26 crore at the box office.

Source: Indianexpress