$450 million photo da Vinci acquired by Saudi prince

Web Desk: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bought Leonardo’s master piece da Vinci which costs $450 million.

According to the report of Wall Street Journal, Saudi crown prince MBS was identified as the buyer of the painting.

The auction house stated that, “Christie’s son confirmed that the Department of culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi is acquiring ‘Salvator Mundi’ by Leonardo da Vinci”.

The painting was sold last month and become the most expensive painting ever sold. It was purchased by unknown buyer via telephone.

On Wednesday, the Louvre Abu Dhabi announced that the record-breaking Da Vinci painting would be displayed there.

Source: Reuter