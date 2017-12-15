15 injured in gas pipeline explosion

—File Photo

KARACHI: At least 15 people were injured when fire erupted in a gas pipeline after explosion in Metroville area of the city on Wednesday.

According to sources, 15 people were received minor burn injuries when fire erupted in a gas pipeline after an explosion in Metroville area. One car and two rickshaws were also burnt in fire. However, fire was doused after some time.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police was present at the site of fire.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals of the city for treatment.—PPI