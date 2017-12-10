10 Company Names usually pronounced wrong

Web Desk: Pronouncing matters a lot, especially if when it comes in business world. Some company pays very attention. There are 10 famous country names you probably pronouncing wrong.
SAMSUNG
How we pronounce: sam-sung
Correct pronunciation: sam-song
LOUIS VUITION
We pronounce: loo-is-vee-ton
Correct pronunciation: loo-ee we-taahn
SEGA
We pronounce: say-ga
Correct pronunciation: see-ga
GIVENCHY
We pronounce: Gah-vin-chee
Correct pronunciation: zhee-von-she
HYUNDAI
We pronounce: hi-un-dye
Correct pronunciation: hun-day
PORSCHE
We pronounce: porch
Correct pronunciation: por-cha
NUTELLA:
We pronounce: nuh-tell-uh
Correct pronunciation: new-tell-uh
ADIDAS
We pronounce: uh-deed-aas
Correct pronunciation: aah-dee-das
HERMES
We pronounce: her-meez
Correct pronunciation: air-mez
VOLKSWAGEN
We pronounce: volks wag-en
Correct pronunciation: vo-ks var-gun
