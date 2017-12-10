10 Company Names usually pronounced wrong

Web Desk: Pronouncing matters a lot, especially if when it comes in business world. Some company pays very attention. There are 10 famous country names you probably pronouncing wrong.

SAMSUNG

How we pronounce: sam-sung

Correct pronunciation: sam-song

LOUIS VUITION

We pronounce: loo-is-vee-ton

Correct pronunciation: loo-ee we-taahn

SEGA

We pronounce: say-ga

Correct pronunciation: see-ga

GIVENCHY

We pronounce: Gah-vin-chee

Correct pronunciation: zhee-von-she

HYUNDAI

We pronounce: hi-un-dye

Correct pronunciation: hun-day

PORSCHE

We pronounce: porch

Correct pronunciation: por-cha

NUTELLA:

We pronounce: nuh-tell-uh

Correct pronunciation: new-tell-uh

ADIDAS

We pronounce: uh-deed-aas

Correct pronunciation: aah-dee-das

HERMES

We pronounce: her-meez

Correct pronunciation: air-mez

VOLKSWAGEN

We pronounce: volks wag-en

Correct pronunciation: vo-ks var-gun

