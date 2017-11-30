Three killed, 9 injured in firing on Khairpur rally

—File photo

KARACHI: Three people were killed and nine other injured in firing on a religious rally in the limits of Kot Digi police station, Khairpur District on Thursday.

A report issued here by the office of IGP Operation said that a rally was taken out by a religious group when it reached near Ameer Shah Chowk the armed people of other religious group allegedly resorted to firing on the rally.

Three participants of the rally identified as Zulfiqar son of Sodo Khan, Abdul Latif son of Imran and Mushtaq son of Allah Dino killed on the spot while nine others sustained injures.

The police reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control.

Sindh Home Minister, Suhail Anwar Siyal has taken notice of reports of firing on the rally, a police statement said.—APP