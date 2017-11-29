Russia to facilitate kinnowexports from Pakistan: Ahmad Jawad

—Photo by The Nation

KARACHI: FPCCI’s Regional Chairman for Horticulture Exports Committee, Ahmad Jawad has urged the concerned authorities to help local exporters of Kinnow and potatoes in wake of growing interest for the two products in Russia.

In a statement here on Wednesday he said Russia, a potential market for Pakistan’s horticulture products sector, may initiate active involvement of banking channels alongwith application of regular SOPs so as to streamline the process.

A reciprocity on part of the Pakistan government is needed, he said urging the local authorities to adopt a pragmatic approach in meeting the relevant international requirements.

Ahmad Jawad said quarantine related concerns of Russia must be addressed with equal attention to assist local exporters of horticulture goods, capable to maintain internationally required standards for crops and related goods.

“These exporters must be facilitated in procurement of the certificate confirming efficacy of the commodities being exported to Russia,” he said.

Mentioning that there was only one particular private laboratory in the country authorized by the government to certify the products, Ahmad Jawad.

“Russian quarantine team in its recent visit, however, expressed its reservations about the technical expertise of the particular laboratory,” he said.

FPCCI Standing Committee Chief said lack of close understanding between the two countries regarding quarantine protocols has often created problems for local exporters.

Mentioning that the exporters also needed routine phytosanitary certification from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), he said this also needed to be streamlined.

Ahmad Jawad said there was also need to address the valuation of import duty imposed on Pakistani kinnow and potato by Russian Customs.

Citing it to be unfair and biased, he said exporters believe that if the valuation issue is quickly resolved, there can be an immense increase in exports.—APP