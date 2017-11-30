PM leaves for Russia today to attend SCO summit

—File Photo

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for Russia today to represent Pakistan at two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit beginning in Sochi today.

It is the first SCO Heads of Government meeting that Pakistan will attend after assumption of full membership of the organization in June this year.

The meeting is mandated to focus on the strategy, prospects and priorities for the SCO’s developmental cooperation.

The Prime Minister along with his other SCO counterparts will participate in the SCO retreat being hosted by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The retreat will be followed by a plenary session of the Council of Heads of Government where the prime minister will deliver a statement.

He will outline Pakistan’s commitment to SCO’s objectives, including fighting terrorism and extremism and its sincere interest in regional peace, stability and development.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.