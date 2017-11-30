Male Cheetah dies in Lahore Zoo

—Photo by Shutterstock

LAHORE: A male Cheetah, the latest addition in the Lahore Zoo, died of Diarrhea here on Thursday after spending 30 days in the Zoo.

Four-years-old Cheetah was imported from South Africa on October 29, this year and got pustulation in mouth on November 8, 2017 and after treatment given by veterinary officers, it convalesced.

Later, the Cheetah suffered from Diarrhea and even after regular visits by experts from the University of Veterinary and Animal Science, it could not be survived.

It may be mentioned here that, the female cheetah from the pair had already dead and the most recent death of the exotic animal has raised a fresh wave of questions against the zoo management.

The zoo lost female elephant Suzi, a giraffe, lion cubs and other animals including birds just in 14 months.

Talking to APP, Director Lahore Zoo Hassan Ali said that management was fully aware of its responsibilities and so many measures had been adopted to provide conducive environment to the animals.

He said that Cheetah was under observation, and experts were in contact with the staff.

The body of Cheetah has been shifted to the UVAS for postmortem, he added.—APP