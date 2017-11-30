IHC suspends ECP’s notice on Artical 202

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification on Article 202 of the Election Act 2017 for four political parties till further orders.

A single judge bench of Justice Amir Farooq heard the identical petitions moved by four political parties including Pakistan Democratic Party, Sadaa-i-Pakistan, Fatahyab Democratic Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Safdar Zaman), who were represented by Advocate Hafiz Mohammad Sufyan and Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid.

During the course of proceedings, Chaudhry Hamid apprised the court that Article 202 of the Election Act 2017 says that all political parties which wish to take part in the upcoming general election must provide a list of at least 2,000 members with their signature or thumb impression along with the copies of National Identity Cards which was in violation of basic human rights and the Constitution.

He added that political parties were required to pay Rs200,000 as enlistment fee and any political party that fails to abide by the above conditions would be ineligible to contest the polls.

Subsequently, the IHC while suspending the ECP notification issued notices to the Secretary Law and ECP seeking their reply on the matter and adjourned further hearing till January 9, 2018. —APP