IHC summons Capt (r) Safdar on Dec 14

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued summon for PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar to appear on December 14, in a plea moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging accountability court’s orders for releasing him on bail.

The two member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani passed the orders after going through the arguments placed by the NAB Special Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi.

NAB prosecutor pleaded the court that the accountability court ‘illegally’ passed the order as it had no power to release any accused from custody under NAB Ordinance, 1999.

He requested the court to set aside accountability court’s order dated October 9, by declaring it illegal and consequently, Safdar be remanded to jail custody.

The bench observed that respondent should appear in person to defend himself against allegations and adjourned further hearing till December 14.—APP