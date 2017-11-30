Faizabad sit-in case: Islamabad police submits report in SC

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Thursday submitted report regarding the botched police operation against the protesters at Faizabad interchange.

A division bench of Supreme Court consisting of Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa is hearing the suo motu case regarding Faizabad sit-in.

The report submitted on behalf of the IGP Islamabad said that the policemen were fatigued due to prolonged deployment during the 20-day-long siege.

“Mixed deployment of different forces, including the police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Pakistan Rangers, also had negative effects on productivity,” said a nine-page report submitted to the apex court on behalf of Inspector General of Islamabad Police Khalid Khattak.

The report further said that religious sentiments of the men deployed for the operation were also provoked by the protesters through their speeches, thus making them a hurdle in effective utilisation of men.

At the last hearing on Nov 23, the court had sought reports from the authorities concerned while taking up a suo motu notice on the chronic traffic congestion and roadblocks due to the Faizabad sit-in.—APP