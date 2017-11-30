Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated on Friday

—File Photo

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervor on Friday, 1 December.

Brisk preparations are underway in this regard.

Special programmes are being prepared for paying tributes and to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Public and private buildings are being beautifully illuminated with colored lights to express jubilation over the sacred day.

All city streets and roads, including bazars and shopping centers, are also being decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). —RadioPakistan